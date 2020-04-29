Resources
Canton - April 28, 2020, age 75. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Brian (Amy), Christopher (Kelly Honecker), Douglas, and the late Karen. Proud grandmother of Anneli, Emma, Hannah & Joshua. Dear sister of Mary Hertslet, and Daniel Smith. A private Graveside Service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A public "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. In honor of her many years as a volunteer, memorials may be made to Meal on Wheels - Wayne County, 30712 Michigan Avenue, Westland, MI 48186. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
