Services
Unity of Livonia
28660 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Unity of Livonia
Livonia - Carol Dubuque passed away peacefully, and surrounded by family on September 25th, at the age of 87. Born and raised in Iron Mountain, Michigan, she taught in Japan and France, in addition to her many years as a Dearborn Public School teacher. Later achieving a Master's Degree in Education. A volunteer at the Livonia Library, Livonia Symphony and Schoolcraft College, she played an active role in her community. She was also an avid bridge player, golfer, member of the AAUW, and a Michigan sports fan. A faithful congregate of Unity Church, she stood unflinchingly for positivity and love, a trait that impacted her Sunday School students, and everyone who met her. Carol will be welcomed into heaven by her siblings, Joyce Green and Paul Dubuque. She is survived by her nephews Donald (Kitty) and David (Tracy) Green, and their children. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Covenant House Michigan or Unity Church. Her funeral will be held October 14 at 12:00, at Unity of Livonia.



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Oct. 6, 2019
