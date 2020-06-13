Carol Marie Pyykkonen
1952 - 2020
Carol Marie Pyykkonen, beloved mother, sister, and aunt, passed away on June 9, 2020 at the age of 67.

Carol was born on July 12, 1952 in Detroit, Mich. to Rudolph and Irja (Kinnunen) Pyykkonen. She graduated from Henry Ford High School in 1970, and she was a welcoming and recognizable face at the Plymouth Township office for 25 years. Carol devoted her life to her son, Robert, from her first marriage to Lawrence "Larry" Oliver. On July 15, 1989, she married her soulmate, Richard Silber.

Carol was preceded in death by her father, Rudolph; mother, Irja; brother, Alan; sister, Alice; ex-husband, Larry; and husband, Richard. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Meghan Oliver, of Waterford, Mich.; her sister, Jean, of Chassell, Mich.; her nephews, Bryan (Melissa) Guzek, of Scituate, Mass., Jim Guzek, of Chassell, Mich., and Ian McPherson, of Harrisville, Mich.; her stepson Jason (Christa) Silber, of Grand Blanc, Mich.; and many loving grandnephews, step-grandchildren, and cousins.

A celebration of Carol's life will be held at a future date when family and friends can gather safely. Please visit https://www.thayer-rock.com/ for more information. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the American Kidney Fund and the Michigan Humane Society.




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Jun. 13 to Jun. 21, 2020.
