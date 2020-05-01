|
|
Carolyn Ann Jones
Livonia - Carolyn was born on June 30, 1942 in Craigsville, WV, and passed away on April 29, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 77. She will forever be loved by her husband, family, and friends. She was a very loving wife, mother, and good friend to all. She worked at Hope's Fish & Chips in Livonia on Friday's and primarily as a bookkeeper. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband Floyd Jones, loving mother to Cari (Andy) Czako, Cathy Farrell, and cherished grandmother of Eric, Bryan (Natalie), Mitch, Nick an Kyle and loving sister Helen Brown. Due to the Covid-19 and the Stay at Home Order, please leave your condolences and/or memories at www.rggrharris.com.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from May 1 to May 10, 2020