Carolyn E. Leeson
Carolyn E. Leeson

Livonia - age 59, passed away peacefully August 12, 2020. Loving mother of Steven and the late Joey; dearest sister of Martin (Carol), Steven (Becky) and Thom (Kelly); cherished aunt to Kevin (Ashley), John, Jacob, Michael, Carter and Lorren and remembered by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation Friday, August 21, 2-8 pm, and Saturday, August 22, 11am-1pm at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds, N of Grand River) downtown Farmington (248-474-5200), where a ceremony honoring Carolyn's life will be held Saturday, August 22, 1 pm. Donations to St. Mary Mercy Cancer Center, Livonia.






Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Aug. 14 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
0 entries
