Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
1955 E. Commerce St
Milford, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
1955 E. Commerce St
Milford, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Dierkes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles James "Chuck" Dierkes Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles James "Chuck" Dierkes Sr. Obituary
Charles James "Chuck" Dierkes, Sr.

Milford - Charles James "Chuck" Dierkes, Sr., a long time resident of Milford, long time executive with Uniroyal Tire Co., and founder of Gillette Peerless Tire Group, died on September 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 84 years old.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Karen Dierkes; children, Cheryl (James) Lathrop, Wendy (Roy) Groover, Chuck (Beth) Dierkes, Jr., Christopher (Bree) Dierkes, and Karly (Cory) Williamson; grandchildren, Ian and Brendan Lathrop, Justin Dierkes, Joshua and Jordan Groover, Jaclyn and Charlie Dierkes, Addison Dierkes, McKenna Daggett and a granddaughter on the way; siblings, Helen (Nick) Hoffmann, Terry Kubitz, and Maria Carson; in-laws, Jim and Patty Voelker, Cathy Beck, Gary (Donna) Beck, and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Charles Dierkes, step-mother, Pauline Dierkes, mother, Hazel Bond, and a daughter, Robyn in 2014.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1955 E. Commerce St., Milford, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11AM, with visitation beginning at the church at 10AM. A luncheon will follow at the Prestwick Village Clubhouse in Highland.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Angela Hospice.

For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com

logo




Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now