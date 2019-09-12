|
Charles James "Chuck" Dierkes, Sr.
Milford - Charles James "Chuck" Dierkes, Sr., a long time resident of Milford, long time executive with Uniroyal Tire Co., and founder of Gillette Peerless Tire Group, died on September 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 84 years old.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Karen Dierkes; children, Cheryl (James) Lathrop, Wendy (Roy) Groover, Chuck (Beth) Dierkes, Jr., Christopher (Bree) Dierkes, and Karly (Cory) Williamson; grandchildren, Ian and Brendan Lathrop, Justin Dierkes, Joshua and Jordan Groover, Jaclyn and Charlie Dierkes, Addison Dierkes, McKenna Daggett and a granddaughter on the way; siblings, Helen (Nick) Hoffmann, Terry Kubitz, and Maria Carson; in-laws, Jim and Patty Voelker, Cathy Beck, Gary (Donna) Beck, and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Charles Dierkes, step-mother, Pauline Dierkes, mother, Hazel Bond, and a daughter, Robyn in 2014.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1955 E. Commerce St., Milford, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11AM, with visitation beginning at the church at 10AM. A luncheon will follow at the Prestwick Village Clubhouse in Highland.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Angela Hospice.
For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Sept. 12, 2019