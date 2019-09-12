Services
Beck Funeral Home
229 N 1St St
Rogers City, MI 49779
(989) 734-2288
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Queener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Anne Queener


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Anne Queener Obituary
Cheryl Anne Queener

Rogers Township - Cheryl Anne Queener age 61 of Rogers Township passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 2, 2019.

She was born October 5, 1957 in Detroit to Gordon and Carol (Willhite) Anderson.

Cheryl graduated from Livonia's Bentley High School in 1975. She met Dennis at ACO hardware during her senior year and they married on November 4, 1978. She worked briefly at GM Fisher Body Livonia until her children were born in 1980,81.

In later years Cheryl also worked at her mother's copy center (Graphic Connections) in Dearborn Heights, but finally found her calling as a bar tender, and was fortunate enough to hone her skills at the Bench pub of Livonia where she made many more friends during her 10 years there.

Cheryl retired with Dennis in 2016 and moved north to Rogers City where they have a family cabin and many friends that are retiring also. She enjoyed most of all spending time with her grandkids, walks on the shores of Lake Huron looking for pudding stones, and happy hour on the beach with her family and friends.

Cher literally shined as a wife, friend, life partner, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and especially a grandmother in which she was known as "Grammy" to her precious grandkids. She touched a lot of hearts and will be missed tremendously.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Dennis; 2 children, Dennis (Ashley) Queener of Lachine and

Lindsey (Ken) Stark of Livonia; 3 grandchildren, Oliver, Elizabeth and Gordon; she is also survived by her father, Gordon Anderson, and partner Nancy Soho of South Lyon / Northville; brother Gordie (Carol) Anderson of Whitmore lake, and several loving nephews and nieces.

She was welcomed into Heaven by her mom, Carol.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org

logo




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now