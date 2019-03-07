|
|
Christopher W. Culham
Milford - Christopher W. Culham a resident of Milford, died suddenly on February 27, 2019. Chris was 60 years old.
Christopher is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lisa A. Culham; children, Paige (Steven Dunn) Culham and Bryan Culham; granddaughter, Lillian Culham - Dunn; parents, Perry and Sandra Culham; sister, Lisa R. Culham (Joy Stearns); in laws, Janice and Arnold Stevens as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Preceded in death by his brother, Gregory J. Culham.
Christopher was the water plant operator for the city of Milford DPS for over 34 years before retiring. Community service was important to him. Christopher was a member of the Milford Fire Department for 7 years and also a proud Eagle Scout. Most recently, he took a position with Highland Water Treatment and enjoyed his work there for the past 3 years. He loved working on cars and had planned on making that his number one hobby when he fully retired. Chris also spent his free time gardening, cooking and making sweets, but helping people and spending time with his family was his true passion.
A Funeral Service was held at Lynch and Sons Funeral Home, 404 East Liberty Street, Milford on Monday, March 4 at 1 PM. Rev. Doug McMunn officiant. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Community Sharing. For further information please call Lynch & Sons Funeral Home at 248-684-6645.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Mar. 7, 2019