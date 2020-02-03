|
|
Christy L. Benbow
Fishers, IN - Christy L. Benbow, 48, formerly of Muncie, IN passed away Saturday morning, February 1, 2020 at her home after a long courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
She was born on July 1, 1971 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of Roy S. and Carol K. (Plump) McPhail and graduated from Livonia Stevenson High School in 1989 and received her Bachelor's Degree of Science in Occupational Therapy from Western Michigan University in 1993. On April 21, 2007 in Muncie, IN, she married Brent L. Benbow.
Christy worked as a Pediatric Occupational Therapist at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN for over 25 years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Montpelier, IN and was active in OVAR-Coming Together through their walks and events to raise awareness for early detection of ovarian cancer.
She loved to go camping, especially at National Parks; she enjoyed biking and spending time with her family and friends. Christy loved to travel, enjoyed music and going to Symphony on the Prairie.
Surviving are her husband of nearly 13 years, Brent L. Benbow of Fishers, IN; one son, Owen R. Benbow of Fishers, IN; her parents Roy and Carol McPhail of Livonia, MI; one brother, Ken B. McPhail (wife, Laura) of Grand Rapids, MI and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by one son, Bradley Thomas Benbow and her grandparents.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, Muncie, IN, with Reverend Steve Walker officiating. Cremation will take place following services.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, Muncie, IN, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 or one hour prior to services on Friday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to a scholarship setup for her son's education at https://www.ugift529.com/ Ugiftcode H4R-34T.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020