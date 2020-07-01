Clarice Dona Fielder
Kalamazoo - Clarice Dona Fielder (Christie), 79, passed away on May 11, 2020 at Fountain View Assisted Living in Kalamazoo, MI. A Memorial Service will be held at 11am - 3pm on July 11, 2020 at Goudy Park Amphitheater, 3355 S. Wayne Rd, Wayne, MI 48184. She was born on June 9, 1940, in Detroit, MI. Daughter of Clarence & Ruth Christie. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Lee Fielder; brother-in-law Jack Roberts; and daughter-in-law Sue Lakatos. She is survived by her sister Dee (Jack) Roberts; four sons: Andrew (Sue) Lakatos of Florida, James (Mary Jo), Bryan, and David (Dawn) Lakatos all of Michigan; 7 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. She also has 4 step-sons (Earl, Ronald, Donald, Robert Jr) & 5 step-daughters (Darlene, Regina, Diane, Clarissa, Kellie) with her husband, Robert. Condolences may be expressed to the family at joldersma-klein.com
. Memorial contributions can be made to Fountain Clinic of Marshall, MI (www.fountainclinic.org
). Clarice had a passion for family, and giving to those she came in contact with. She gave her life for her children and always loved when the grand & great-grandchildren would visit.