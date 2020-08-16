1/1
Claude A. Mayo Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claude A. Mayo, Jr.

Claude A. Mayo, Jr., 94, passed away on August 14, 2020 at St. Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital.

Born in Anderson, Missouri, he was the son of Claude, Sr. and Lenore Mayo and brother of Charles. He is survived by his children Dennis, Michael, Janice (Michael) Woodard, Patricia Bradstreet, 6 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Kathleen, son, Douglas and son-in-law, Dean Bradstreet.

After his parents moved to Detroit in 1929, Claude spent the rest of his life in the Detroit area, living in Livonia for 56 years. In 1943, he joined the U.S. Navy, and remained in the Navy as a Signalman aboard the USS Bosque (APA-135) until 1947. Upon entering civilian life, Claude met the love of his life, Kathleen and they were married in 1949. They raised five children together. Claude was an avid boater and fisherman. He spent many summers with his family boating and at their cabin on Ordway Lake in Northern Michigan.

Claude worked for Ford Motor Company in the Glass Department for a few years before he and a partner started their own window company. In 1968, Claude, with the help of his wife and sons, branched out on his own with Custom Fit Window Corporation in Dearborn Heights. Claude remained in business for 45 years and finally retired at 87 years old. During this time, he made lifelong friendships. Claude was a man of character and integrity, never hesitating to lend a helping hand, sharing his sense of humor and spreading kindness wherever he went.

A small, graveside service was held on Tuesday, August 18 at Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 17, 2020
Without a doubt one of my best friends. Pat and I will miss his visits for coffee and cookies and chatter about days of old. boating, fishing and experences we shared.
Pat and Marv Manning
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved