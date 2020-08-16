Claude A. Mayo, Jr.Claude A. Mayo, Jr., 94, passed away on August 14, 2020 at St. Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital.Born in Anderson, Missouri, he was the son of Claude, Sr. and Lenore Mayo and brother of Charles. He is survived by his children Dennis, Michael, Janice (Michael) Woodard, Patricia Bradstreet, 6 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Kathleen, son, Douglas and son-in-law, Dean Bradstreet.After his parents moved to Detroit in 1929, Claude spent the rest of his life in the Detroit area, living in Livonia for 56 years. In 1943, he joined the U.S. Navy, and remained in the Navy as a Signalman aboard the USS Bosque (APA-135) until 1947. Upon entering civilian life, Claude met the love of his life, Kathleen and they were married in 1949. They raised five children together. Claude was an avid boater and fisherman. He spent many summers with his family boating and at their cabin on Ordway Lake in Northern Michigan.Claude worked for Ford Motor Company in the Glass Department for a few years before he and a partner started their own window company. In 1968, Claude, with the help of his wife and sons, branched out on his own with Custom Fit Window Corporation in Dearborn Heights. Claude remained in business for 45 years and finally retired at 87 years old. During this time, he made lifelong friendships. Claude was a man of character and integrity, never hesitating to lend a helping hand, sharing his sense of humor and spreading kindness wherever he went.A small, graveside service was held on Tuesday, August 18 at Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia.