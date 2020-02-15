|
|
Clifford Leo Smith
Farmington Hills - Clifford Leo Smith, 81, passed away on 1/30/2020 in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
Cliff was born in 1938, at home in Ranger WV, to the late Edith Mable and William Roosevelt Smith. Also preceding him in death, his sister Lois Eileen Lewis and brothers Corbett Eugene, Donald Glenn, Stanley Gerald, and William Roosevelt Jr.
He's survived by his children Barry (Pamela) Lavin, Colleen (William) Harden, Shannon Smith, Corey (Carmelita) Smith; grandchildren Brantley Lavin, Lindsay Lavin, Colin Bothell, Connor Bothell, and Chase Harden. He is also survived by his sisters Doris Garnet Webb, Patricia Fern Macri, Connie Lou Witherington; brothers Wandell Morris, and Ivan Alvery; and an abundance of nieces and nephews.
Cliff was a graduate of Guyan Valley High School. Shortly after, followed in his older brothers footsteps by moving to the Detroit area. There, he worked doing everything from bouncing at a bar, to driving a truck, to insurance sales. He never met a golf ball he didn't like and frequently yelled at the Lions and Wolverines football skills. He loved snowmobiling or dirt biking at the cabin, and snacking on cornbread with buttermilk topped with lots of pepper. He was brought up in the Church of Christ and was baptized later in life, attending at Redford and Farmington Hills Churches of Christ. He enjoyed participating in leading hymns or prayers. But, more than anything, he loved his family and where he came from. He could spend days with his brothers and sisters listening to, playing, and singing bluegrass. He always looked forward to family reunions where everyone had a knee-slapping story or two to tell, and mouthwatering chicken & dumplings with biscuits would be served. He still had a cast iron pan on his stove at the time of his passing.
He is to be cremated followed by a private farewell in Ranger later this year.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Feb. 15 to Feb. 23, 2020