Corrine T. Wiland
Plymouth - April 13, 2020 age 83. Loving mother of Karen (Kenneth Jr.) Kolb, Stephen (Mary), Laurence, Gregory (Mary Alice) and Ellen (James) Wiland-Harkenrider. Proud grandma of Jessica, Francis, Michael, Daniel, Wes, Jennifer, Nataliya, Sasha, Grace and Maxwell.Dear sister of Patricia Zapinski, Veronica (John) Nantais and the late: Gerald Celeskey and Barbara Celeskey. Predeceased by her parents Leonard and Josephine Celeskey. Arrangements entrusted to Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, Plymouth, MI. Memorial Mass Friday, July 31st 10:30 AM at Church of the Holy Family, 24505 Meadowbrook Road, Novi, MI 48375. Memorial contributions may be made to Servants of Jesus, 821 West Elm Avenue, Monroe, MI 48162.To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com