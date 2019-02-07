Services
Curtis Joseph Behnke Jr.

Curtis Joseph Behnke Jr. Obituary
Curtis Joseph Behnke, Jr.

Milford - Curtis Joseph Behnke, Jr., a longtime resident of Milford, passed away at home in the loving care of his family on January 31, 2019 at the age of 65.

In addition to Cathleen, his beloved wife of 29 years, Curtis is survived by their daughter, Victoria (fiancé Ryan Weisfeld) and their son, Joseph Behnke; brother, Keith Behnke as well as extended family and dear friends.

Curtis was a dedicated and active member of St. George Episcopal Church in Milford where he served on many committees. He spent the last part of his career with the Huron Valley School District as custodian and maintenance personnel.

Memorial contributions encouraged to: St. George Episcopal Church, 801 E. Commerce St., Milford, MI 48381.

A Memorial Service will be planned in the spring at St. George Episcopal Church.

Details will be made available on the Lynch & Sons, Milford website at www.LynchandSonsMilford.com 248-684-6645



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Feb. 7, 2019
