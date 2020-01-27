|
Cynthia Miller
Cynthia Miller, the kindest, most loving person I have ever known, passed away at home this past Wednesday evening at the age of 73. She endured a long and difficult battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Cindy was born in 1946, grew up in Grosse Pointe, but lived in Milford most of her life. She received her Bachelor's degree from Adrian college, later a Master's degree from Oakland University. She was a 5th grade teacher in Walled Lake for the majority of her career, a job which she adored. She had two sons, Travis and Steven.
Cindy touched the lives of so many people over the course of her life. Not the least of whom her children, to which she dedicated her life first and foremost in being an exceptional mother. She loved to teach, it was her calling, and through doing so positively effected countless lives. She was gifted musically, loved to sing, play and teach the piano. She loved plays and concerts. An avid swimmer through college, she enjoyed sports, was a dedicated U of M and Wings fan, attended many games with her friends. Cindy greatly cherished her friends, being with them or simply talking with them. People mattered to her, not things. She cared for animals as well, took in many rescues through her life. She was incredibly generous, countless times sacrificed for others without ever a second thought. Cindy had an unforgettable smile, laugh and sense of humor. Truly was a beautiful kind soul as all that knew her would attest. She deserved so much better from life, but despite all the disease slowly took away, her loving and gentle heart remained till the very end.
As her son, I am eternally grateful to have known her, so incredibly lucky that she was my mother. Grateful to have had the honor to care for her at her home throughout her illness. Thank you for everything mom, will forever love and miss you.
Cindy was preceded in death by her son Travis. She is survived by her son Steven. She'd want to include Roz here as well, her dearest longest friend, considered family, for her loyalty, compassion and help to both her and Steve throughout all.
A public, informal memorial gathering will be held at 3:30 PM on February 3rd at the Milford United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers or such, donations to Alzheimer's research or elder care charities would be much appreciated.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020