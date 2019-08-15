|
Daniel H. Vogel, Sr.
South Lyon - August 11, 2019. Age 87
Beloved husband of the late Mabel. Loving mother of James R. (Modesta), Bonnie I. (Randy) England, the late Barbara A., Suzanne M. (Thomas) Poole, Daniel H., Jr. (Lori). Proud grandfather of 10, great-grandfather of 20 and great-great grandpa of 2. Also survived by 3 nephews. Preceded in death by brother William.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:30 p.m. from the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main Street, ( W. of Grand River Ave.),Brighton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VA Hospital - Ann Arbor or .
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Aug. 15, 2019