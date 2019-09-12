Services
Phillips Funeral Home, Inc.
122 West Lake Street
South Lyon, MI 48178
(248) 437-1616
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM

Daniel M. Adams


1998 - 2019
Daniel M. Adams Obituary
Daniel M. Adams

South Lyon - Daniel M. Adams, age 21, passed away September 7th, 2019. He was born March 4th, 1998 in Commerce Twp., Michigan, beloved son of Mark and Stacy Adams.

Daniel grew to be a genuine kind and positive force. He always spoke kindly of others and could be counted on to put a smile on your face. He loved animals, especially his cat "Juice" and he was very proud of his new car. Daniel will always be remembered as a loving and devoted son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend.

He is survived by his mom and dad, Stacy and Mark Adams; his brother, Jacob; his paternal grandparents, Don III and Jody Adams; his maternal grandparents: Sue Adamski, and Fred (Yvonne) Kamradt; his aunts and uncles: Debbie (Al) Potts, Fred Jr. (Michelle) Kamradt and Valerie (Cliff) Weyhing. He is also survived by many cousins and friends.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, September 11th from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM at PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME, 122 W. Lake Street, South Lyon. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 12th at 11:00 AM with final visitation beginning at 10:30 AM at Crossroads Community Church, 28900 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon.

www.phillipsfuneral.com

Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Sept. 12, 2019
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
