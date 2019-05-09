Services
Phillips Funeral Home, Inc.
122 West Lake Street
South Lyon, MI 48178
(248) 437-1616
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Drury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Anne Drury

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darlene Anne Drury Obituary
Darlene Anne Drury

South Lyon - Darlene Ann Drury, age 76, of South Lyon passed away April 27, 2019. Darlene is survived by her husband James Drury; son Martin J. Drury; grandchildren: Natalie Lichtman, Jon Drury and Madeline Drury; sisters Marilynn (David) Stanley and Sandra (Michael) Corless. She is preceded in death by her daughter Suzanne L. Lichtman and a brother Leonard Dichtel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Angela Hospice or The Epilepsy Foundation. www.phillipsfuneral.com

logo




Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now