Darrell T. Cash
Prague, OK - Darrell T. Cash of Prague, Oklahoma, passed away on May 4, 2019, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at the age of 72 years.
Darrell T. Cash was born in Brighton, Michigan, on October 9, 1946. He was the son of Donald and Leanore (Simmons) Cash. He grew up in South Lyon, Michigan, attending South Lyon Public Schools graduating from South Lyon High School in 1965. Following his education, he entered the United States Air Force serving four years stationed in Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. He married Karen Stulz on November 7, 1970, in South Lyon, Michigan, and they made their home in Green Oak Township, Michigan. In 1974, they moved to Prague, where he began working for Barton Valve in Shawnee and later, he began working for Wolverine working there until his retirement. He enjoyed planting strawberries, and fruit trees, coached little league baseball and loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Cash of Prague, Oklahoma; two daughters, Jodi LeBlanc and husband Tom of Prague, Oklahoma, and Jill Anderson and husband Kyle of Harrah, Oklahoma; two sons, Bill Cash and wife Micah of Perry, Oklahoma, and Bob Cash and wife Amber of Prague, Oklahoma; eleven grandchildren; five brothers, Donald Cash, David Cash, Tim Cash, Tom Cash, and Roger Cash all of New Hudson, Michigan; and four sisters, Diane Noel, Linda Smith, Robin Schooler all of New Hudson, Michigan, and Julie Trombley of Glendale, Arizona.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Freewill Baptist Church in Prague with Rev. Randall Miller officiating.
A memorial has been established in his memory with the s.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on May 16, 2019