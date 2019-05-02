Services
Milford - Dave Kozora, a resident of Milford and a former longtime resident of Dearborn Heights, died peacefully in his home on April 23, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was 63 years old. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan (nee. Bican) Kozora; his children, George (Stacey) Kozora, Shylah (Jim) Melvin, Jesse (Candice) Kozora; step-son, Kevin (MaryBeth) DeGrood; grandchildren, Madelyn, Kaila, Jordon, Zach, Maddy, Nathaniel, Nevaeh and Emmett; mother, Joan (the late Ray) Kozora; his siblings, Ray (the late Lisa), Jan (Mark) Less, Judy (Dave) Armstrong, Ken (Nia) Kozora, Mary (Bobby) Hall; mother-in-law, Joyce (the late William) Bican, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members, dear friends, fellow Knights and friends at St. William Parish and his karate brothers. A Funeral Mass was be held at St. William Parish, Walled Lake on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Burial Milford Memorial Cemetery. For further information, visit

Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on May 2, 2019
