David Brian Kirbach



Fenton - David Brian Kirbach of Fenton, MI passed away suddenly on August 22, 2020. He was 63 years old. Born on April 25, 1957 in Flint, MI, he spent many years in his hometown of Milford, MI.



Dave was a graduate of Milford High School, an Air Force veteran, an avid hiker and a student and lover of nature. One of his favorite places to hike was Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, but he found joy in every path he took. He also enjoyed photography, making furniture and making his famous buttermilk pancakes for his family on Sunday mornings.



Dave spent his entire 36-year career in a place that he held dear, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks. He loved and respected the people he worked with and the various responsibilities that were entrusted to him over the years. He was a graduate of the NCSU Parks and Recreation Maintenance Management School and the Michigan Public Service Institute Leadership program. Dave held various other positions with the parks throughout his career, including Golf Course Superintendent, Maintenance Supervisor, District Maintenance Supervisor and Western District Park Superintendent, until he was appointed Deputy Director.



Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara (2005) and Fredrick (1977) Kirbach. He is survived and mourned by his adoring wife, Elizabeth Kirbach; his beloved daughters, Lauren and John Underwood of Fenton, and Anna and Josh Marzolf of Grand Rapids; and his three grandchildren whom he adored: Lily and John (IV) Underwood and Esther Marzolf. He is also survived by his siblings Mark (Edna) Kirbach of Fairfield, Iowa; Mary (Wes) Holloway of Niskayuna, NY; James (Jennifer) Kirbach of Boulder, CO; Lisa (Stephen) Tam of Brighton, MI and Cathy (Herb) Kirbach-Ferry of Brighton, MI. Likewise, Dave's step-father, nephews, nieces, uncle, cousins and loyal friends who join in the overwhelming grief and helplessness of his sudden death.



Tell the stories. Carry with you and in you his amazing capacity for life, his compassion and kindness, his humor and humility. Take time to notice the beauty in nature, however big or small. Dave was a beacon of hope for so many and will forever remain so in spirit.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dave's name can be made to the Dave B. Kirbach Memorial Fund at the Huron-Clinton Metroparks. The fund will be used to create a space that will honor Dave's legacy and allow others to enjoy the parks as much as he did. Checks may be made payable to the Metroparks Foundation and mailed to Metroparks Foundation, Attn: Dave B. Kirbach Memorial Fund, 13000 High Ridge Drive, Brighton, MI 48114 or online at the website shown below.



A memorial gathering to celebrate Dave's life will be held at a later date.









