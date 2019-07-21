David Creedon



Plymouth - It is with great sadness that the family of David Bernard Creedon announces his passing after a brief illness, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the age of 77. Dave will be greatly missed by his wife of 23 years, Linda O'Neill and his children, Steven (Amabelle) and Kristen (James) MacKay. He will also be sadly missed by his stepchildren, Jamie (Joanna), Jeffrey (Maya), and Colleen O'Neill. Dave was a loving grandpa and papa to Alexandra, Austen, Connor, Rebecca, Colin, Ryan, Claudia, Julie, Christopher, Molly and Daniel and great-grandpa to Catherine. Dave will be fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends.



The Automotive Recyclers of Michigan organization was Dave's second family for many years. He helped to put on their annual golf outing for the past 18 years. His many friends and associates there will remember him as a dedicated member who helped to raise thousands of dollars for scholarships.



Visitation will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2-8 pm at O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI 48375. A Scripture service will take place at 7:00 p.m. Funeral to be held on Monday July 15, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 47650 North Territorial Road, Plymouth, MI. In-state at 10:00 a.m. until funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow at Our Lady of Good Counsel. Interment Rural Hill Cemetery, Northville, MI. Those who wish are asked to make memorial contributions to Angela Hospice or the Disabled American Veterans. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com







Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on July 21, 2019