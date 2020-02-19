Services
David D. Fredrick Obituary
David D. Fredrick

Plymouth - David D. Fredrick, Pastor of Galilean Baptist Church in Plymouth, MI, went to be with his Lord on February 17, 2020. He grew up in Farmington and graduated with honors from Clarenceville High School in 1960. He worked for the Detroit News in delivery for many years. In 1967, he was ordained to the gospel ministry until his death, serving Livonia, Lansing, West Branch, and Plymouth in the position of Assistant Pastor, then Senior Pastor. David leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Sharon (nee. Conroy); son David P. (Mindi); grandchildren, Rebecca, Iris, Alyssa, Evelyn, and Tobias; brothers, Rick (Sandy) and Rod; sister Judy. Visitation will be held Friday, February 21st from 2:00 - 8:00 PM at Manns Family Funeral Home, 17000 Middlebelt, Livonia 48154. In-State for Final Visiting on Saturday, February 22nd from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Galilean Baptist Church, 42290 Five Mile, Plymouth 48170. Donations may be made to Galilean Baptist Church. www.mannsfuneralhome.com

Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Feb. 19 to Feb. 27, 2020
