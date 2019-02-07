Services
Generations Funeral & Cremation Services
29550 Grand River Ave.
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
(248) 426-9200
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory
Northville, MI
Livonia - David John Colling passed away on January 14, 2019. He was born on January 20, 1963 to Robert & Beatrice Colling both deceased. He was a graduate of Bentley High School Class of 1981.

David is survived by his sons, Timothy & Nicholas; siblings, Gregory Colling, Marie (Stephen) Gerhart & Mark (Angela) Colling and his former spouse of 20 years, Joyce Colling.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Victory in Northville, MI on February 9, 2019.



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019
