David John Colling
Livonia - David John Colling passed away on January 14, 2019. He was born on January 20, 1963 to Robert & Beatrice Colling both deceased. He was a graduate of Bentley High School Class of 1981.
David is survived by his sons, Timothy & Nicholas; siblings, Gregory Colling, Marie (Stephen) Gerhart & Mark (Angela) Colling and his former spouse of 20 years, Joyce Colling.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Victory in Northville, MI on February 9, 2019.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019