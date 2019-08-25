|
David R. Mantey
Westland - David R. Mantey, formerly of Inkster, MI, died peacefully in his home at the Villages of Westland while in the compassionate care of the employees of The Rose Cottage and Arbor Hospice on August 10, 2019. He was 88 years old.
David was born in Caro, Michigan on May 2, 1931. His parents were Reinhold and Evelyn (Sutliff) Mantey who moved to Alma from Caro in the mid-1930's to open a new dry-cleaning business, Alma Cleaners. David was the youngest of three children, and was preceded in death by his only sister, Elizabeth (McCloy-Mantey) Sanders of Dearborn, MI and his only brother, Ronald, of Grand Rapids, MI. David never married.
Surviving nieces and nephews are Joseph (Kendra) Mantey of Farmington Hills, MI; Kathy (Tom) Mantey-Fry of Apoka, Florida; Brian Sanders of Pinckney, MI; Bruce Sanders (Karen) of Odenton, MD. Two nephews, David Sanders and Steve Sanders, preceded him in death. He has 8 great-nieces and nephews and 6 great-great-nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service was held on Wednesday, August 21st at the Rose Cottage at The Villages of Westland, Westland, MI 48186. Instead of flowers, memorials in David's name and honor can be made to Presbyterian Villages Foundation of Michigan, 26200 Lasher Rd., Southfield, MI 48033. David donated his body to the University of Michigan's Anatomical Program for medical research.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2019