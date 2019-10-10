|
|
Debra Lawrence Spess
Mooresville, NC - Debra Lawrence Spess, 62, of Mooresville, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
She was born on September 20, 1957 in Detroit, MI, to the late Wellington "Bob" Lawrence and Betty Goodall Lawrence. Deb loved being a mom, wife, nurse, and helping people. She was a hospice nurse for over 25 years. Deb enjoyed watching hockey, especially the Red Wings, horses, Mackinac Island Michigan, and visiting the upper Peninsula. She loved her fur babies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Doug and Denny Lawrence.
She is survived by her husband, Bernie Spess; sons, Daniel Spess and wife, Casey, Michael D. and wife, Rhian; and brothers, Bob and Ron Lawrence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in North Carolina and Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any suicide prevention group.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, NC, is serving the Spess family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Oct. 10, 2019