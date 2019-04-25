Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
Deloy Daniel Dotson

Milford - Deloy Daniel Dotson, a long time resident of Milford and founder of Great Lakes Press Repair in Belleville, died on April 17, 2019 at the age of 80.

He is survived by by his companion, Vicki Medlock; his sons, Derek (Sandi) Dotson, Dean Dotson (Kelly Burd), and Dennis (the late Debbie) Dotson; his daughter, Deborah (Dave) Fairchild and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral Services were held on April 23, 2019 with interment in Milford Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made in his name to Milford American Legion Post 216. For further information please phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com

Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Apr. 25, 2019
