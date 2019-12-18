Services
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
Dennis (Brusseau) Hoholik, born to Ronald Brusseau & Carol Hoholik passed Dec 17, 2019 in Emmett, ID.

Survived by mother, Carol, step-mother, Barbara, sons; Gerry (Jessica), Joshua (Melody), Raymond (Sarah), & Chris (Jessica), siblings; Janice (Derrick), Gloria (Ron), Ron (Stephanie), Cindy (Ricky), Jacki (Mike), Gail (Don),& Dottie (Dave); 13 grandchildren, 24 nieces/nephews, 9 great nieces/nephews.

Preceded in death by beloved wife Joanie, father, Ron Brusseau, step-father Ray Hoholik, sister, Tina Alemany.

Cremation rights by Potter Funeral Home in Emmett, ID. Private memorial



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Dec. 18 to Dec. 29, 2019
