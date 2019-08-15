Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
Diane Kathleen Cort Obituary
Diane Kathleen Cort

Milford - Diane Kathleen Cort, age 77, a longtime resident of Milford and a former resident of Detroit and Redford, died peacefully in her home on August 5, 2019 after a suspected heart attack. She was a longtime member of the Women's Auxillary of the Milford American Legion and worked as a Pathology Secretary for Detroit Riverview Hospital for many years. Diane was thoughtful, gentle and giving. She cherished her family and friends and will be missed by many, especially her husband of 60 years, Dennis Cort; her daughter, Denise Pattison; her dear grandchildren, Amanda (Brian) Tessoff and Mykenna Pattison; great-grandchildren, Brady, Macy and Molly, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends, including her feline companion, Minnie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Foley and Marie (James) Caven; brother, James Foley and sister, Patricia Kirby. A Funeral Service was held at Lynch & Sons, Milford on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the . For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Aug. 15, 2019
