Diane L. Thibodeau
- - Diane L. Thibodeau, age 51, passed away September 20, 2019. She was born March 21, 1968 in Livonia, Michigan, daughter of Connie and the late John Hancock. Diane's true love in her life was her family. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She was so proud of her son Jordan who graduated from South Lyon East High School in 2016. Jordan is currently a senior at Grand Valley State University where he has made the Dean's list. Diane was a wonderful and passionate educator at Sayer Elementary. Her kind, caring and dedicated nature made her a favorite among the students at Sayer. She loved vacationing in the Florida Keys, enjoyed gardening and had a passion for English history. Diane will always be remembered as beautiful, kind and loving person. Her gentle, selfless spirit will never be forgotten by her students, co-workers, friends and her beloved family. Diane is survived by her husband of 24 years, Jeffrey; her loving son, Jordan; her mother, Connie Clotes; her sisters: Cynthia Scott, Nancy (Kevin) Kingslien and Sharon (Lew) Horn; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jennifer (Fred) Roring, Michael Thibodeau, Gregory Thibodeau, Carla (Ralph) Macioce, Julie (Tim) Sheahen, Rebecca (George) Donaldson and Patrick (Heather) Thibodeau. Diane is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Dorothy Thibodeau and her father, John Hancock. She will also by sadly missed by her yellow lab, Chessie. Visitation was held on Tuesday, September 24 from 3:00PM-8:00PM at PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME, 122 West Lake Street, South Lyon. A funeral service was held on Wednesday, September 25 at 11:00AM with the family receiving friends beginning at 10:00AM at First United Methodist Church of South Lyon, 640 S. Lafayette, South Lyon. Memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund. www.jdrf.org.
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on Sept. 26, 2019