Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Brooklyn - Don Geise, age 61, of Brooklyn, went on his last ride on April 24, 2019, in Jackson County, MI.

He was born August 6, 1957, in Detroit, MI to Don and Sandra Geise. Don owned Geise Construction doing Finish and Framing Carpentry. He truly had a gift for building anything.

Don loved the Lord, his family, his grandchildren, fishing, NASCAR, sports, riding his motorcycles, and going to the race track.

In addition to his mother, Sandra Anna Jean Geise, he is also survived by his son and best friend, Hans Geise (Stacey) of Brooklyn; and his daughter, Chelsea (Nick) Camp, of Columbus, OH; one brother, Dave Geise; 4 sisters; Linda Meloche, Chris Upshaw, Karen Geise, and Anne Geise; 3 grandchildren, Max, Hattie, and Jack Camp; and loving friend, Sara. He was preceded in death by his father, Don Geise.

Visitation for Don will be held on Wednesday, May 1,2019, from 2-8 p.m. at the Phillips Funeral Home, 122 W. Lake St, South Lyon, MI 48178. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Phillips Funeral Home, 122 W. Lake St, South Lyon, MI 48178. Cremation will follow.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the Phillips Funeral Home, South Lyon.



Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers on May 2, 2019
