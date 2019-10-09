|
Donald (Don) Cothran
Petoskey - Donald (Don) Cothran, age 72, of Petoskey, Michigan, previously of Garden City, MI.
We heartfully regret to share the passing of Don, he joined many loved ones in Heaven on October 7, 2019. Don passed surrounded by his family, just as he wished.
He was married 50 years to his wife Jeanne. He was a proud and loving father to Kimberly (Joseph) Idalski, the late Lori Cothran and Carmen (Dawyne) Jech. He was Pop (grandfather) to Kaleb Cothran, Ashley and Aaron Idalski, Alex (Maranda) Quin and Emily Quin. Also great-grandpa to Knox Quin. Son to the late William and Mary Cothran. Son-in-law to Vincent (deceased) and Elaine Burton of Garden City. Brother to Gloria (Chuck) Anderson and the late Dorothy (Frank) Mytych.
Don loved and cared about his family more than anything, he truly was a kind and loving man, he will be missed by all.
In keeping with his wishes, Don's family will remember him privately. In lieu of any flowers the family would like donations made to Melanoma Cancer Research or a .
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019