|
|
Donald Prince
Plymouth - Age 91, passed away on February 16, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 72 years to Bonita "Bonnie". Beloved father of Nancy (Larry) Gagnon, Jane (Bruce) Folske and Sarah Prince. Proud grandpa of Richard "Rick" Gagnon, Dawn Gagnon, Scott (Joey) Gagnon and Melissa Schafer. Great grandpa of Rikki Lee, Rebecca, Richard Jr., Jonathan, William, James, Victor and Patrick. Great great grandpa of Arabella, Arbor, Payton, Faith, and one on the way! Caring brother of Carol (Alvin) Prince, Connie O'Brien, Muriel (John) Janisse and Alan (Linda) Prince. Wonderful neighbor of Mark Willams. Donald was preceded in death by his brother Duane Bedell. Don is also survived by many loving cousin and relatives. He was very active in the Boy Scouts, past Master of Plymouth Rock Lodge Number 46 and Odd Fellows. Donald retired from General Motors as a draftsman and proudly served in the U.S. Army. There are no services scheduled at this time. Memorial donations in Donald's memory may be directed to the -Spokane, 911 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204 or Masonic Pathways, 1200 Wright Ave., Alma, MI 48801. Arrangements entrusted to Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, Plymouth. To share a memory please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020