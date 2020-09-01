1/1
Donald V. Graham Sr.
Donald V. Graham Sr.

Donald V. Graham Sr. passed away on August 14, 2020 after a long illness and complications from Covid 19. He was the son of the late Teorie V. Graham and the late Elsa Graham (Lehmbeck). His father was a doctor in a World War I aero squadron and was one on the long list of Grahams to serve their country, dating back to the Revolutionary War.

Donald was born on March 12, 1927 and grew up on the east side of Detroit.

He graduated from Denby High School in 1945. He attended the University of Detroit where he majored in Accounting and met his future wife, Patricia T. Graham (Wall). They were married in August of 1949.

Donald obtained his CPA and went to work for the Internal Revenue Service. He reportedly was the youngest IRS agent hired at the time.

He was a reservist in the Air Force during the Korean War. He later took a position as a financial controller for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Michigan. Around 1970 he left Blue Cross and became senior vice president of Alexander Hamilton Life Insurance Company in Farmington Hills, Michigan, a position he held for several years before moving on to the senior vice president position for Detroit and Northern Savings and Loan.

He and Patricia raised three sons: Clifford, Donald Vance and Paul in Farmington Hills where they attended Lady of Sorrows Church and the children attended Our Lady of Sorrows School.

In 1981 they moved to Treasure Island, Florida and started "Comprehensive Management", a comprehensive condo management, accounting and real estate firm which Donald continued to manage until his retirement at age 82.

He enjoyed his business, his family, and his wife. He loved numbers and his stock picks were typically better than the professionals. They were members of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in St. Pete Beach, Florida.

Donald and Patricia were married for nearly 70 years until her untimely death July 2019. They had a wonderful and beautiful life together and enjoyed life to its fullest. Their many travels and experiences were the source of seemingly endless stories. They were always together and no one had more fun than they did. Their sweet smiles and laughter and their endless tales will be missed by everyone who knew them.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents Teorie Vance Graham and Elsa Graham (Lehmbeck), his brother Harold Berger, his sister Evelyn Sattler (Berger) and his beloved wife Patricia T. Graham (Wall). He is survived by his three sons: Clifford (Heidi), Donald Vance (Sarah), and Paul (Kathleen) and a total of eight grandchildren: Lindsay, Drew, Paul Jr., Adyson, Muriel, And Owen and a niece, Carol Buckerfield.

A memorial service will be held on September 12, 202 at 11:30 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in St. Pete Beach, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to : Alzheimer's Association, 41 Perimeter Center East, Ste. 550, Atlanta, GA 30346, or to the American Brain Tumor Association, www.abta.ord/donate, or to American Disabled Veterans, www.dav.org/donate.

R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
3530 49Th St N
Saint Petersburg, FL 33710
(727) 527-1177
