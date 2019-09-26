|
Donald William Lucas
Plymouth/Northville - Donald William Lucas, age 57, passed away on September 17, 2019. Don was born on May 14, 1962 in Livonia, Michigan to his mother Carolyn and late father William Lucas.
Don graduated from Northville High School in 1980. He continued his studies at Lawrence Technological University, earning a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. Don worked as an engineer at Chrysler for 30 years.
Don had the innate talent of being able to fix anything that was broken, from cars to computers. He attended several Jeep Jamborees and was known to be a fearless driver in the often-perilous Michigan winters. Don cherished time spent with his daughters, especially family outings to his favorite breakfast shop. Don was a lifelong hockey player and dedicated soccer dad, always volunteering to play goalie for shooting practice with his daughters.
Don is survived by his four daughters, Erica, Madeleine, Lilian, and Christina; siblings, Deborah (Lynn) Roberston, Cheryl Blaskiewicz, and David Lucas.
Per Don's request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The American Brain Tumor Association. Please leave a message of comfort to the Lucas Family by calling 1.877.231.7900 or sign the guest book at borekjennings.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019