Doret Meeker Burnett
- - Doret Meeker Burnett died April 18, 2019 at Thief River Care Center, Thief River Falls, MN. She was 94 years old.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, Doret grew up in Groton, NY. She graduated from Keuka College and received her M.A. in English literature from Cornell University where she met her husband. Peter preceded Doret in death in 1976. After raising her family outside Detroit, MI, Doret eventually settled in Minnesota to be near her son, Paul and his family.
Doret is remembered for her warm and welcoming manner as well as her concern for those less fortunate. One of the seminal experiences of Doret's life was teaching at an orphanage for Native American children in Alaska. Generous to a fault, Doret was dedicated to helping others and the environment. She was very active with Audubon Minnesota, the Green Party of Minnesota and her adored church, Minnetonka United Methodist Church. Doret loved music and was an accomplished pianist, an eager baker and an enthusiastic creator of intricate Halloween costumes for her children.
She is survived by her three children, Peggy Burnett Baggaley and her husband, Phil, Katharine Burnett and her husband, Bob Moustakas, and Paul Burnett and his wife, Susan as well as by her grandchildren, Kate and Peter Baggaley, Sacha and Misha Moustakas and Alexander Burnett, as well as by her sister, Phyllis Janis Meeker Swisher, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews in Michigan and New York.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Audubon Minnesota and the American Indian College Fund.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Apr. 28, 2019