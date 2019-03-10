|
|
Doris Gaston
Southfield - Doris Gaston, 94, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019. She was born in Worthington, MN to Edla and Oscar Johnson - both originally from Sweden. She grew up on a farm near Gladstone, IL with her older sisters May Johnson and Gunda Landerholm. She attended a one-room elementary school near the Weir Fruit farm and then Stronghurst High School - after a long walk each day to pick up a bus at Bogus Hollow. She continued to visit the farm well into the 70's when it was sold.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edla and Oscar Johnson, her sisters May Johnson and Gunda Landerholm, her beloved husband of 61 years Ernest Gaston, and her daughter Marie (Kevin Duke) Gaston. She is survived by her son Peter (Robin) Gaston, grandchildren Carl (Chen Yu) Duke, Rune (Xin) Duke, Spencer (Sarah) Gaston and Leila Gaston, and great-grandchild Lucia Duke.
Doris graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in Political Science - Go Wildcats! She spent most of her adult life in Southfield, MI. During that time she was very active, including being local president in the AAUW and the ZTA; being on the board of the Southfield Public Library; involved with multiple Michigan initiatives, including the Art Train; enjoying the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the Detroit Arts Museum, and most especially the Detroit Zoo; a member of the Swedish club; active member of the PTA; member of the local garden club; doing taxes every spring in the community; constructing an annual gingerbread house; and extensive worldwide travelling. Whew. She was a gracious and friendly neighbor with many lasting friendships.
A memorial service is being planned for this spring in Southfield, MI. Please contact [email protected] for upcoming details.
Doris would be honored by a donation of a book to your local library or other charity.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2019