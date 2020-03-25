Resources
Doris Jeanne (Lauer) Craig died in Novi, MI on March 20, 2020 while under Hospice care. She was born in Detroit, MI on July 31, 1926. She graduated from Mackenzie High School and married the late Edward "Scotty" Craig in 1946. She is survived by seven children, 17 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren and her boyfriend Al. She was an active participant in senior golf and bowling leagues and was a fixture in bi-weekly swim-aerobic classes in the Novi/Northville area for over 30 years. She will be remembered for her great faith, compassion, sense of humor and always sharing her knowledge and wisdom with her family (with or without prompting). Doris was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
