|
|
Dorothy A. Bristow
Livonia - Dorothy Amy (Warner) Bristow, age 90, of Livonia, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on March 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Susan (Donald) Carmichael, Steven Bristow, Nancy (David) Ferrill and Jeff Bristow. Proud grandmother of Kenneth and Sara Carmichael. Dorothy loved to serve others and volunteered for many years as a Girl Scout leader and as an active board member of the Motor Cities Model A Club for some 40 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Isabell Warner and sister May Wagner.
Internment will be alongside her beloved parents at the Cadillac Memorial Gardens West.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2019