Dorothy Ann Rodemeyer



Livonia - Dorothy Ann Rodemeyer of Livonia. Age 93. July 7, 2020.



Beloved wife of the late Robert D. Loving mother of Mark (Marianne), Dawn and Bob (Dee). Dear grandmother of Robert W. (Angline), Patrick John (Sarah), Christine (Jason) Seaver and Matthew. Great grandmother of 6.



Memorial Gathering will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd, Livonia at 10:30 AM until Dorothy's Memorial Service at 11:30 AM.



Dorothy along with her husband, Robert, owned and operated a Sporting Goods Store and Golf course.



Memorial Contributions may be directed to Penrickton Center for the Blind or Angela Hospice.



