Dorothy Ann Rodemeyer
Dorothy Ann Rodemeyer

Livonia - Dorothy Ann Rodemeyer of Livonia. Age 93. July 7, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Robert D. Loving mother of Mark (Marianne), Dawn and Bob (Dee). Dear grandmother of Robert W. (Angline), Patrick John (Sarah), Christine (Jason) Seaver and Matthew. Great grandmother of 6.

Memorial Gathering will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd, Livonia at 10:30 AM until Dorothy's Memorial Service at 11:30 AM.

Dorothy along with her husband, Robert, owned and operated a Sporting Goods Store and Golf course.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to Penrickton Center for the Blind or Angela Hospice.

Please share a memory of Dorothy on her tribute wall.




Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 422-6720
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

