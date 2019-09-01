Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 981-1700
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
View Map
Dorothy Bleimeister Balogh

Dorothy Bleimeister Balogh Obituary
Dorothy Bleimeister Balogh

Plymouth - Passed away August 2, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Tivadar. Dear mother of Melissa (Tim) Waidley and Margaret (Mike Bishop) Balogh. Devoted grandmother of Clara, Hope, Gwendolyn and Zoltan and caring sister of the late William. Visitation at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (W. of Lilley) Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10 am until the time of her Memorial Service at 11 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8, 2019
