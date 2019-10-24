|
Dorothy (Dottie) Brooks Darling
Suttons Bay - Dorothy (Dottie) Brooks Darling died October 8, 2019 at her Lee Point home on Grand Traverse Bay. She was the only child of Roger Eaton Brooks and Dorothy Barnard Brooks. She was born on March 7, 1921, in Washington, DC and was a seventh generation Washingtonian. Dottie married the late Milton Alfred Darling, Jr. on September 26, 1942.
Dottie held a BS from the University of Michigan ('42) and a MS from Harvard University ('48). She was an Eagle Girl Scout, high school valedictorian, member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, President of the Women's City Club of Detroit, President of the Village Club of Bloomfield Hills, Distinguished University of Michigan Alumni Award recipient, Senior Warden of Christ Church Cranbrook and recipient of the St. Anne's Mead Diamond Award.
Dottie is survived by three children; Linda (David) Onheiber of Tualatin, OR, Brooks (Jane) Darling of Suttons Bay, MI and David (Leah Sirrine) of Traverse City, MI. Also surviving are five grandchildren Matthew, Katie, Ben, Mason and Clay; a great-granddaughter Siena; as well as three nieces and a nephew.
Dottie enjoyed her Bloomfield Hills and Suttons Bay residences, and was a world traveler. She was a devoted church, club, civic and university woman, and was a master bridge player.
A memorial service will be on Saturday, November 16 at 11:00am at Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Church Road, Bloomfield Hills. There will be a reception immediately following.
Memorials may be directed to the Leelanau Conservancy and Christ Church Cranbrook.
Dottie and her family are in the care of the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City. Info www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019