Dorothy C. McAninch
Plymouth - Dorothy C. McAninch, age 96, of Plymouth, passed away March 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late William (Mack) C. McAninch for 57 years.
Though the family rejoices that she is released from her struggles with dementia, she will be deeply missed by long-time friend Herman Orr, her children William G. (Karen Knor) McAninch, Karen Nottenkamper, and Paul McAninch; her grandchildren Glenn (Kathy) McAninch, Mary Theresa Kelly (Mike) Branscum, Kary (Greg) Seach, William (Jennifer McKean) Nottenkamper, and Joseph Bernardi McAninch; 10 great grandchildren; and 5 "step" grandchildren. She was preceded in death by grandson Brian McAninch.
Born and raised in the coal mining area of western Pennsylvania, in 1953 Dorothy and Mack, with their two youngest children, moved to Michigan where she operated several small retail and real estate businesses and cared for her family. Retiring briefly to Florida in 1975, she and Mack then moved to the mountains of western North Carolina, returning to Michigan shortly before his death in 1999.
Dorothy will be remembered for her quick wit, intelligence, and love of reading. As an evangelical Christian, she favored the Bible for reading with health and medical related publications her second choice. Outdoor enjoyment included gardening and walking.
A memorial will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest in Rural Hill Cemetery in Northville. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Samaritan's Purse Christmas Child ministries.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019