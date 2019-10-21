Services
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Barberton, OH
Dorothy Denholm Obituary
Venice, FL - Dorothy Denholm passed away on October 18, 2019. She was 92. Dorothy 'Shega' Denholm was born in Barberton, OH, Dec. 19, 1926 to Frank and Helen Shega.

After attending St. Thomas School of Nursing and the University of Akron she became an RN. She was also a longtime member of St. Owen Catholic Church in Bloomfield Hills, MI. Dorothy enjoyed traveling, sewing, playing golf and bridge. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She retired from nursing at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac, MI.

Survivors include 3 sons, Robert E. (Eileen) Denholm, Gregg R. (Deidre) Denholm, and Dr. David K. Denholm; 2 daughters, Dianne E. Blunt and Denise Denholm; grandchildren, Kelly Emerick, Kevin and Kyle Denholm, Kara Bleignier, Amanda C. Blunt, and Meredith C. Gillam; and 11 great-grandchildren. Her brother Edward Shega (Nancy) and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Robert F. Denholm.

Mass was held on October 23rd, 11 AM, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Barberton, OH, followed by a Graveside burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 E. Waterloo Rd, Akron, OH 44319. To share a memory of Dorothy or to leave the family a special condolence please visit: www.farleyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019
