Dorothy J. Maass



August 2, 1930 - August 19, 2020 Dorothy J. Maass has left this world for greener fairways. Born to George and Verna Amos on August 2, 1930 in Portage, Ohio, she twirled and cheered her years at Portage High and working at a Bowling Green family restaurant met her husband for 70 years, Al, a student at BGSU, who had just returned from serving on the USS Iowa in the Pacific. Raising two kids, they lived in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana & Tennessee. An avid bridge player, golfer and sports fan, Dort lived a peaceful and fun filled life. She is survived by her husband, Al; children, Peg and Craig; 4 grandchildren; and 5 great granddaughters. Donations in her memory may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Sacred Space Phase II Building Program, Birmingham, MI 48009.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store