Dorothy M. (Brasseur) Morier
Rancho Cucamonga CA - Dorothy M. (Brasseur) Morier died on September 7, 2018 in Rancho Cucamonga, California following a short and sudden illness. The kind and dedicated mother, sister and wife succumbed to metastatic cancer. Dorothy was born January 8, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan and was a long-time resident of Livonia, Michigan and Rancho Cucamonga. Following her retirement from Schostak Brothers Co., she and husband Bruce Morier moved to Cheboygan, and later Oscoda, Michigan and lived during winters in Florida. After Bruce died in 2011, she moved to Cucamonga to be near her oldest daughter Lynne Ravenelle.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Lynne Ravenelle (Greg), Renee Bianchi (Brad), son Dean Morier (Susan), her siblings Jean Wilko, Marion Dore, Patrick Brasseur, Donald Brasseur, Carol Hawkes, grandchildren Nicole Bruce (Brady), Evan Morier, Corinne Morier, Bradley Bianchi (Bailey), Lauren Bianchi, great grandchildren Kelton and Hudson Bruce, and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was pre-deceased by husband Bruce and grandson Michael Ravenelle. Dorothy's parents Clarence Brasseur and Laura (Allaire) Brasseur raised her and her siblings in Detroit, Michigan. Dorothy graduated from Redford High School and was an active member of her sorority. She and husband Bruce were dedicated golfers and bowlers, and were married for 54 years. Dorothy was creative and an accomplished tailor, quilter, and knitter. Dorothy was still bowling in leagues up until just a few months prior to her death. She was a kind and dedicated mother and was very involved in her children's extracurricular activities when they were in school.
There will be a memorial service and burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery, next to Bruce Morier, in Holly, Michigan on March 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Contact Dean Morier at [email protected] for details about the memorial and post-service gathering.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019