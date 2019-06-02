|
Dorothy M. Olsen
Traverse City - Dorothy M. Olsen passed away on Wednesday, May 22, at Grand Traverse Pavilions in Traverse City. She was 85.
Dorothy was born to Finnish immigrant parents, Mikko and Aino (Husu) Kauranen on August 14, 1933 in Ferndale, MI. The youngest of three daughters, she was raised in Ferndale and graduated from Lincoln High School. Summers of her youth were spent at the family's camp in the Detroit Finish Cooperative Summer Camp Association on Loon Lake in Wixom. Following high school, Dorothy attended Highland Park Junior College and worked as a secretary at an auto plant in Hazel Park.
Through mutual friends, Dorothy met Alan Olsen in Detroit and they were wed in April 1957, prior to moving to Livonia. Alan's job then took them to Atlanta, GA where they lived for four years before coming back to Michigan and the house in Livonia.
Dorothy worked as an administrative assistant in Clarenceville Public Schools, first at Grandview Elementary and later in the high school library, before retiring in 1999. She was involved in her children's activities including being a Band Parent and organizing the annual grapefruit and orange sale. Together, Dorothy and Alan enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing bridge and travelling. She also kept busy knitting and was very active in the women's group at First United Methodist Church of Farmington.
Dorothy is survived by her husband Alan, of 62 years; son Colin of Howell and daughter Christine of Williamsburg; granddaughters Callie (Ryan) Ebright, Mikaila Olsen and Annika Olsen; great-grandson Connor Ebright; numerous nieces and nephews and several cousins in Finland. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Martha and Bertha.
Visitation and service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 33112 Grand River Ave., Farmington, MI. Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, from 4 - 7 pm. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3 at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior. A luncheon will immediately follow.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's honor to Finnish Center Association, 35200 Eight Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48335.
