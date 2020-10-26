1/1
Dorothy V. Mortenson
Dorothy V Mortenson

Northville - Age 91, a longtime resident of Northville, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020. She was born on January 13, 1929 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on the coldest day of the year; daughter of William and Elizabeth (nee Orr) Moxon. Dorothy was united in marriage to Louis Mortenson on September 7, 1957; spending 43 years together as husband and wife until his death in 2000.

Dorothy graduated from Nursing School at Grace Hospital in Windsor. She was a Registered Nurse at University of Michigan Hospital. Dorothy enjoyed working and never wanted to retire. She had many careers including tennis teaching pro, BBQ pit master, and short order cook. She loved walking her dogs with her friend Courtney, spending time on her boat and drinking a strong Kamikaze. She lived her life exactly the way she wanted.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth (Daniel) Moore and Jennifer Mortenson; her grandchildren, Christopher (Katie) Moore and Laura (Ryan) Foley; and her great grandchildren, Louis and Lila Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brothers Jack (Kay) Moxon, Stan (Sophie) Moxon, and her favorite wombmate/twin Donald (Jan) Moxon.

In her memory, please give a couple of bucks to someone in need.






Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
(248) 349-0611
