|
|
Dwight "Ike" Lawson
Plymouth - July 10, 2019, Age 81. Beloved husband of the late Barb. Dearest father of the late Toni Zimmer, Tracey (Fred) Banker, Brad (Michelle) and Nicole (Darryl) Janik. Cherished grandfather of Anthony, Ashley, Darryl, Dale and Haily and great-grandfather of Sean, Emma and Max. Local care and services are entrusted to the L. J. Griffin Funeral Home (734) 981-1700. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to the .
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers on July 14, 2019