|
|
Edith Marie Combs
Edith Marie Combs (Morris) age 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 16, 2019 at Prestige Place in Clare, Michigan. She was born in Blairsville, Georgia on May 6, 1938 to Melvin and Elizabeth Morris (Bivens). She was the youngest of six children. After the untimely death of her father when she was 6 months old, she lived with her mother and grandparents for a period of time. She loved to reminisce about her good times there and with her dog, Butch, a faithful German shepherd. Edith moved to Michigan when she was 17 where she met the love of her life, Charles Lewis Combs. They were married on January 18, 1957 and enjoyed 60 years together raising a family of four children. She loved to cook and always made sure everyone had plenty to eat including all the kids in the neighborhood on a daily basis. Edith also loved to sew and made clothes and household furnishings like curtains, bedspreads, pillows and stuffed toys. Edith loved to read the Bible and was a member of the First Baptist Church of South Lyon. She was a good samaritan and loved to help the elderly or sick neighbors and friends with daily chores. Prior to her retirement, Edith was employed for 30 years with the State of Michigan as a cook at Arbor Heights Center in Ann Arbor which is a home for adolescents. Edith is survived by her son, Darrell, her daughter Denise (Danny) Foster, her daughter Diana Combs all who adored her and her quiet and wise mannerisms. She was always a wonderful mother to all. Edith is also survived by her four grandchildren: Christopher Foster, Angela Foster, Cassondra (Joseph) Kosal and Corrine Louiselle; and her three great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Dean and Madison. She will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends and all her caregivers at the assisted living home where she has resided for the past three years. She was preceded in death by her son, Dwayne in 1983, her husband of 60 years, Charles in 2017; her parents; and two brothers and three sisters. She will always be remembered for her kind-hearted, generous and loving spirit. Visitation was held on Friday, December 20 from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00PM at PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME, 122 W. Lake Street, South Lyon. Edith was laid to rest beside her husband in South Lyon Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the . www.phillipsfuneral.com
Published in Hometown Weekly Newspapers from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2019